The Serbia striker nodded in a 22nd-minute opener after Aboubakar Kamara hit the crossbar, and he moved on to 15 league goals for the season by lifting into the top corner from 12 yards after an error by Kristoffer Peterson two minutes before half-time.

George Byers was one of Swansea's most effective performers in its search for a response and got the goal his efforts deserved by heading past Cottagers goalkeeper Marek Rodak midway through the second half.

Fulham held out, however, moving two points behind second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea is now vulnerable in the final play-off position heading into the weekend.