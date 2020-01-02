Nketiah, 20, joined Leeds on a season-long loan in August last year, but only made two Championship starts, with 15 appearances coming off the bench.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that Nketiah would be returning to Arsenal this month.

"Arsenal have informed he will not continue with us and we are sorry for that," Bielsa said. "Eddie arrived at Leeds when the Championship had started and had to spend time adapting to our style.

"He wasn't part of the 11 starting and it wasn't something easy for him because he deserved to be there, but was on the bench for [Patrick] Bamford.

"After he played against Fulham, he became one of the starting 11 players for Birmingham. We know that Bamford was injured in this match, but he was going to play anyway and today he played again because he played well against Birmingham and did a great physical effort.

"He didn't take this decision, but he's a great player, excellent professional and had very good behaviour – a gentleman in every sense.

"We are grateful with him, also to his family and his club. They developed Eddie with a very good education and for this reason it's a pity he leaves us because we were happy with him."

Nketiah's two Championship starts for Leeds came in his two most recent appearances.

He scored three Championship goals and netted twice in the Carabao Cup for the league leader.