Michael Sollbauer's own goal proved the difference in a tense clash at Elland Road, putting Marcelo Bielsa's men on the brink of promotion.
In the face of a relentless challenge from Brentford, Leeds – relegated from the top flight in 2004 – now have a six-point cushion over the third-placed Bees, with a trip to Derby County on Monday (AEST).
Barnsley, meanwhile, must now win its final two matches to have any chance of staying up.