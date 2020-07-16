Michael Sollbauer's own goal proved the difference in a tense clash at Elland Road, putting Marcelo Bielsa's men on the brink of promotion.

In the face of a relentless challenge from Brentford, Leeds – relegated from the top flight in 2004 – now have a six-point cushion over the third-placed Bees, with a trip to Derby County on Monday (AEST).

Barnsley, meanwhile, must now win its final two matches to have any chance of staying up.