The 2020-2021 EFL Championship kicks off this weekend on beIN SPORTS, with 24 teams braced for a gruelling 46-game regular season.

Le Fondre, a key member of Reading’s title-winning side in 2011-2012, believes the EFL Championship is the world’s most demanding league.

“I think the Championship is probably the most demanding league physically and tactically as well,” The Sydney FC star said. “When I played in the Championship, it wasn’t uncommon to play three games in a week.”

Le Fondre sees opportunity in the seemingly daunting schedule for in-form clubs able to put together a winning streak in rapid succession, something he experienced at Reading in 2011-2012.

The Royals were languishing in 15th by November, before a stunning revival saw them unbeaten in 17 of the final 21 games to win the title and a spot in the Premier League.

The 33 year-old believes Reading’s momentum that season was aided by the frequent run of fixtures and a united dressing room.

“You get on a roll and that winning habit, which becomes second nature, especially with fixtures coming thick and fast,” he said. “We didn’t have a superstar roster, we just had a great dressing room and culture. The boys would all die for each other on the pitch.”

“That’s the sort of thing you need in the championship 24 players all pulling in the right direction, if they’re not playing they are all cheering on the boys regardless.”

Most Championship games are fiercely competitive, despite the league’s blend of Premier League regulars and lower-league minnows, which Le Fondre believes makes the league special.

“A lot of the time when the big boys roll into town in the Championship there’s always the onus on them to impose their game on you,” he said.

“You can play without pressure and play your best stuff because you’re trying to impress them. That’s the beauty of the Championship”

Le Fondre brought his winning mentality and eye for goal down under in 2018, leaving Bolton Wanderers to join the Sky Blues, where he has won the Grand Final in each of his two seasons.

With Le Fondre leading the line, Sydney FC recently became the most successful Australian football team in history, clinching a record fifth championship by beating Melbourne City in the A-League Grand Final.