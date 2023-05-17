Hamer blow for Boro with Coventry off to Wembley May 17, 2023 23:06 7:28 min Gustavo Hamer was the hero as Coventry City jagged a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough to set up a playoff final showdown against Luton Town. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Middlesbrough Coventry City Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 7:28 min Hamer blow for Boro with Coventry off to Wembley 1:42 min Nadal to address reports of French Open withdrawal 0:41 min Eight month ban for Toney over betting breaches 6:52 min Djokovic beaten by Rune in Italian Open quarters 0:39 min Was this the call that ended Sunderland's dream? 7:07 min Edwards hails ‘exceptional’ Luton comeback 7:05 min Rune leaves Popyrin's Rome run in ruins 1:31 min Inter beats Milan to reach Champions League final 7:07 min Luton sinks Sunderland to reach play-off final 1:05 min Real Madrid dealt airport delay before City clash