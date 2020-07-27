Cardiff was the better side in the opening stages and only a superb last-ditch challenge from Michael Hector prevented Robert Glatzel from prodding into an empty net.

Fulham went close to taking the lead in first-half stoppage time when Tom Cairney's curled effort from 25 yards clipped the outside of Alex Smithies' right-hand post.

They did forge ahead four minutes after the restart, Onomah waltzing past three Cardiff defenders inside the penalty area before coolly finishing past Smithies.

Kebano then whipped home a wonderful free-kick in stoppage time to give Scott Parker's side a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg at Craven Cottage.