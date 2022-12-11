Burnley back from break with a bang December 11, 2022 20:55 3:43 min Burnley picked up where it left off at the start of November, a 3-0 win at QPR sending Vincent Kompany's men clear at the top of the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Burnley Queens Park Rangers EFL Championship Football -Latest Videos 3:43 min Burnley back from break with a bang 1:37 min Lightening Pukki strike gives Norwich the win 4:09 min Derby delight for Preston upon championship return 2:00 min Southgate undecided on his England future 2:00 min Kane takes responsibility for England exit 2:00 min France mentality lauded by Giroud 2:00 min Deschamps accepts France's good fortune 2:00 min Henderson backs captain Kane 2:00 min 2022 FIFA World Cup: England v France 2:00 min France proves its mettle to defeat England