Birthday boy Solanke helps Bournemouth stay perfect September 15, 2021 00:22 Dominic Solanke scored on his birthday before an inspired performance from 'keeper Mark Travers piloted Bournemouth to a 2-1 win over QPR in the battle of the unbeaten EFL Championship sides. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Bournemouth Queens Park Rangers Football EFL Championship Dominic Solanke