Archer hits bullseye as Preston beats Blackpool April 6, 2022 00:46 3:19 min Cameron Archer's impressive form since joining Preston North End on loan continued, as the Aston Villa prodigy struck the winning goal against Blackpool in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Preston North End Blackpool Football EFL Championship Cameron Archer -Latest Videos 3:15 min Flamengo off to a winning start in Cop Lib 0:46 min ATP warns of crackdown against on-court tantrums 4:28 min Farias's late winner gives Colon deserved win 3:10 min Kyrgios fights back to see off McDonald 3:19 min Archer hits bullseye as Preston beats Blackpool 1:30 min Reds earn hard-fought Champions League advantage 1:30 min De Bruyne hands City the advantage against Atleti 12:07 min Kevin Muscat chats to the Early Kick-Off 0:21 min Yorke buzzing for Manchester United in Melbourne 1:25 min Real Sociedad topples Espanyol