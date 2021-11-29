Andre Gray wonder-goal wins it for QPR November 29, 2021 23:14 5:27 min Andre Gray scored an outrageous winner as QPR came from behind to beat plucky Derby County 2-1. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Derby County Queens Park Rangers Football EFL Championship Andre Gray -Latest Videos 5:27 min Andre Gray wonder-goal wins it for QPR 4:25 min Elche regroups after dubious penalty to earn draw 6:17 min How Messi pipped Lewandowski to 2021 Ballon d'Or 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:00 min Allegri slams media for Morata 'witch hunt' 0:58 min Zdrilic lauds Rangnick appointment 4:03 min Neymar, Kane and Haaland snubbed from top 10 6:17 min Neymar ruled out for up to eight weeks 0:58 min Five key problems for Rangnick to solve at United 3:38 min Rangnick hailed as 'an innovator in Europe'