Wigan to start next season on minus points

WATCH the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

The Football League said a further four-point deduction was suspended until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

That suspended sanction will kick in if club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fails to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill into a designated account by 24 May.

The additional four-point deduction would also be activated if the club fail to pays players on time at any point between now and June 2024.

The club’s 2022-2023 season points tally has also been reduced by three points, even though the Championship regular season is already over.