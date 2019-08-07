Nottingham Forest poaches Arsenal's Jenkinson

The right-back, 27, has agreed a three-year contract with the Reds to become its eighth close-season signing and is available for Sunday's (AEST) Championship visit to Leeds United.

Jenkinson, capped once at senior level by England, joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic in 2011, but he made just 70 appearances for the club in that time.

He has also had loan spells with West Ham and Birmingham City, however he remained with Unai Emery's side last season, playing eight times across all competitions.