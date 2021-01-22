McCarthy takes over at Cardiff City

WATCH every EFL Championship round LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The former Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss succeeds Neil Harris, who left on Friday (AEDT) after six successive defeats.

Experienced manager McCarthy, 61, was available to take the Cardiff job after parting company with Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia on 7 January (AEDT) after just nine games and two months in charge.

"I'm delighted to be here," McCarthy said. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity.

"I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans.

"We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work."

Although based in the Welsh capital, Cardiff has long competed in English domestic league and cup competitions.