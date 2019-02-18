Leeds dealt injury blow as Roofe caves in

The 26-year-old was hurt in the 2-1 Championship win over Swansea City on at Elland Road on Thursday (AEDT).

The club say Roofe damaged knee ligaments but would not put a time frame on his recovery.

"Roofe will now work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible," they said on Monday.

Roofe has scored 14 goals in 26 league games this season to help Marcelo Bielsa's side sustain a challenge for promotion.

It sits third in the table after 32 matches, two points behind leader Norwich City, but with a game in hand.