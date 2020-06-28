Forest edges closer to promotion play-offs

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

A double from Lewis Grabban either side of half-time effectively secured a victory that moved Forest up to fourth, seven points clear of seventh-placed Preston and North End.

Ryan Yates added a third five minutes from time, and Huddersfield were reduced to 10 men when Juninho Bacuna was sent off four minutes later.

After Joe Worrall fouled Fraizer Campbell in the box, Karlan Grant scored a 97th-minute consolation from the penalty spot for Danny Cowley's side.

Huddersfield is level with Hull City on 42 points but are in the bottom three on goal difference.

Bristol City's play-off hopes were dealt a blow with a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, who took command through Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo before Nahki Wells pulled one back.

The Robins are five points adrift of a play-off place.