City winger Roberts loaned to Middlesbrough

Roberts, 22, joined the promoted Canaries ahead of the 2019-20 season after signing a new Man City contract and was expected to see plenty of first-team football given Daniel Farke's faith in young players.

However, the former England youth international has made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League, amounting to 23 minutes.

Boro will be Roberts' fourth loan destination following his spells with Norwich, Girona and Celtic.

The winger had been highly rated as a teenager, bursting on to the scene as a 16-year-old with Fulham and earning a move to City in 2015.

However, since then he has generally struggled to live up to his early billing, bar the first 18 months of his two-and-a-half-year period with Celtic.

He joins Boro until the end of the season, with Jonathan Woodgate's side – who are 16th in the Championship – hoping to eventually challenge for a play-off place having strung together four successive wins following a difficult start to the season.

Roberts has two-and-a-half years left on his City contract.