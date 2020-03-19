Cardiff great Peter Whittingham dies aged 35

Whittingham was reported to have been hospitalised this week after sustaining head injuries following an accidental fall.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Cardiff revealed Whittingham has passed away.

The club stated: "It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

"We are heartbroken.

"The news of Peter's sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

"First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

"The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us."

Whittingham began his career with Aston Villa and also had spells with Burnley, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

However, the former England youth international was best known for his decade with Cardiff.

Whittingham was part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship in 2012-13, while he also played in the finals of the 2008 FA Cup and 2012 EFL Cup.

He was twice Cardiff's Player of the Year, in 2009-10 and 2011-12, and was named in the Football League Team of the Decade for 2005-2015.