Arsenal striker Nketiah joins Leeds United on season-long loan

Leeds United signed Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on a season-long loan.

⚽ | From pre-season strikes against Fiorentina and Bayern Munich, to an impressive haul for Arsenal's U23s, we take a look at some of Eddie Nketiah's goals so far pic.twitter.com/nI0O60hUCT — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 8, 2019

Bristol City had also been keen on a temporary move for the highly-rated striker, but Leeds eventually won out in the race for the 20 year-old after stepping up its interest in the wake of Kemar Roofe's move to Anderlecht.

England Under-21 international Nketiah impressed for the Gunners in pre-season but boss Unai Emery has decided a campaign gaining further experience in the Championship will benefit the youngster.

Nketiah, who will wear the No.14 shirt, made nine appearances for the Gunners last season and was on target in their win over Burnley on the final day of the Premier League.