DFB-Pokal final postponed

Scheduled to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 24 May (AEST), the game was officially postponed on Friday.

Bayern Munich is due to host Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Saarbrucken is scheduled to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals.

In a statement, German Football Association (DFB) president Fritz Keller said: "The DFB-Pokal final, in particular, as the glamorous final and highlight of every season, lives from the unique atmosphere in the stadium and from the flair in Berlin and both are decisively shaped by the fans.

"It is unfortunate that this particular game is also expected to take place without a spectator in the stadium, although of course we must first wait for the general official decisions and requirements."

The DFB organisers said they were still aiming to complete the seasons by 1 July (AEST).

The Bundesliga is set to resume on 9 May in Germany, which has seen more than 5,700 deaths because of COVID-19.