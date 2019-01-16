Atleti crashes out of Cup on away goals

Substitute Borja Garcia's shot fired in off Seydou Doumbia in the 88th minute to undo Antoine Griezmann's inspirational rescue act and hand Diego Simeone's men a heart-breaking exit from a tournament it last won in 2013.

Griezmann, introduced on the hour, had only moments previously completed a quickfire Atletico comeback by lashing them into the lead after helping Angel Correa level the scores inside 90 minutes.

Girona - which earlier overturned Nikola Kalinic's first-half opener thanks to goals from Valery Fernandez and Cristhian Stuani - recovered to incredibly snatch back the ascendancy as a 4-4 aggregate draw saw it through.