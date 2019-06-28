Frustrated for long periods in Porto Alegre, the host was forced to penalties after a 0-0 draw at the Arena do Gremio.

Paraguay managed to see out the final half-hour with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was sent off for denying Roberto Firmino an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

But Brazil proved too good in the shoot-out, Alisson making one save and Gabriel Jesus converting the winner in a 4-3 success.

Brazil created a fine early chance, Firmino's low shot from just inside the area comfortably saved by Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez.

There were shots at both ends in the opening exchanges, but most came from range before Paraguay almost took the lead.

Derlis Gonzalez was found at the back post and his powerful strike from an angle was well saved by Brazil shot-stopper Alisson.

A Philippe Coutinho effort from an angle was comfortably saved five minutes before half-time and there was some boos for the host nation at the break.

It continued to enjoy the better of the play to begin the second half and thought they had a penalty in the 54th minute.

Firmino was brought down by Balbuena and a penalty was awarded, only for a VAR review to see the defender sent off and a free-kick paid just outside the area.

Dani Alves fired the free-kick inches wide from 20 yards, while Arthur forced Fernandez into a save in the 70th minute.

Brazil somehow squandered two opportunities just four minutes later, Coutinho mistiming a header from Everton's cross before Jesus volleyed wide from close range.

The chances continued to come for Brazil as Paraguay sat deep and they almost struck from a set-piece, but Fernandez did brilliantly to save an Alex Sandro header from Coutinho's free-kick.

Paraguay continued to hold on but only just, Willian's curling strike from 20 yards beating Fernandez but bouncing off the post.

Everton and Coutinho had shots deflected off target deep into additional time as the 10 men of Paraguay managed to get to spot-kicks.

Alisson saved Gustavo Gomez's penalty to give Brazil the early advantage and while Firmino failed to convert, Gonzalez dragged his penalty wide before Jesus sent the host through.