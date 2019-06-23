'Unwelcome' Japan out to prolong Copa stay

Japan is out to inflict more misery on Ecuador and prolong its Copa America adventure amid criticism for its approach to the competition.

Hajime Moriyasu's side is one of two invited Asian nations competing in the tournament, along with Qatar, and it remains in with a shot of reaching the quarter-finals.

After losing 4-0 to Chile in its opener, Japan bounced back with a well-earned 2-2 draw against Uruguay last time out and can still advance through as one of the two best third-place sides, or potentially in second with an eight-goal swing on Uruguay.

Moriyasu's decision to use the competition as preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next year by naming a squad made up of under-23 players has not gone down well, however, with the head coaches of Venezuela and Paraguay questioning the Samurai Blue's involvement.

Moriyasu is only focused on reaching the knockouts and is pleased with Japan's standing ahead of the final round-robin fixtures in Group B.

"We wanted to win [against Uruguay] and that showed in the way we played," he said. "We worked hard and went in for challenges. The Uruguay goals were unfortunate, but overall it was a great effort. If we win our next game, we'll have a good chance to advance from the group."

Japan is only the second non-CONMEBOL team with no wins in its first five Copa America games after Jamaica, but it has a good chance to get off the mark against an Ecuador side that has been reduced to 10 men in its first two matches.

A heavy loss to Uruguay and a narrow defeat at the hands of Chile leaves Hernan Dario Gomez's men facing an early exit, as they require victory over Japan at the very least and for other results to go their way.

And after losing seven of their eight Copa America matches under Gomez across three different tournaments, the pressure is on the veteran coach to get things right in Belo Horizonte.