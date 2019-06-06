Neymar injury sours Brazil win over Qatar

Brazil stepped up its preparations for the Copa America with a 2-0 win over Qatar, but Neymar suffered a potentially serious injury.

First-half goals from Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus guided Brazil past Asian Cup champions Qatar in Wednesday's international friendly.

But, Brazil was left sweating on Neymar's fitness after the Paris Saint-Germain star was carried away in tears with an apparent lower leg injury in the 21st minute.

Qatar had a chance to pull a goal back in the 96th minute after the referee penalised Ederson for a mistimed challenge after a VAR review, however, Boualem Khoukhi's spot-kick cannoned against the crossbar.

It was a lively first half in Brasilia, where two goals were scored, a penalty was overturned by the VAR and Neymar left the pitch in tears.

Qatar had won seven successive matches heading into the friendly but the Copa America guest was completely outplayed as Brazil hit the front in the 16th minute.

Dani Alves picked out Richarlison, who rose highest to head past Saad Al Sheeb for his fourth international goal.

Neymar, who was seen crying on the sidelines, was forced from the ground shortly afterwards and replaced by Everton.

That did not hamper Brazil, which doubled its lead eight minutes later through Jesus after some neat combination play with Richarlison.

Philippe Coutinho thought he had the chance to make it 3-0 after a handball inside the box six minutes before half-time, however, the referee overturned his original decision following a VAR review.

The second half saw the introduction of AC Milan star Lucas Paqueta and Ajax sensation David Neres and while the changes hampered the flow of the match, the result was never in doubt even after Qatar's stoppage-time penalty.