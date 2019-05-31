LaLiga
Guerrero named in Peru's Copa America squad

Paolo Guerrero was named in Peru's 23-man squad for the Copa America after his drugs ban ended last month.

Guerrero, 35, made his return in April, having served a suspension after testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, after a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

The forward - Peru's all-time leading goalscorer with 36 in 91 games - was cleared to play at last year's World Cup after a temporary lifting of his ban.

Guerrero will lead his nation into the Copa America after being included in a 23-man squad.

The veteran has been in fine form for Brazilian club Internacional, scoring five goals in his past eight games in all competitions.

Peru is in Group A for the Copa America and faces Venezuela on 16 June (AEST), before matches against Bolivia (19 June) and Brazil (23 June).

