Ortiz stunner completes insane Olimpia rescue job May 27, 2021 01:48 7:40 min Olimpia needed to win by four to progress on the final day of the Copa Libertadores group stage, and captain RIchard Ortiz delivered with two goals in the 6-2 win over Deportivo Tachira. WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Olimpia Deportivo Tachira