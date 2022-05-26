Lucumi strikes late as Tolima stuns Atletico Mineiro May 26, 2022 04:20 3:37 min Jeison Lucumi struck deep in stoppage time to complete Deportes Tolima's shock win over Brazilian giant Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Libertadores. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Atletico Mineiro Football Copa Libertadores Deportes Tolima -Latest Videos 3:00 min Copa Libertadores: Cerro Porteno v Olimpia 7:10 min Man City signing Alvarez bags six in River rout 3:37 min Lucumi strikes late as Tolima stuns Mineiro 1:27 min Tomljanovic crashes out of Roland Garros 7:10 min Alvarez bags six in epic River Plate demolition 0:30 min Xavi hints money woes may force De Jong exit 0:54 min Yorke calls for more coverage for Aussie football 0:22 min Xavi predicts great future for A-League wonderkid 1:07 min Zaniolo secures Roma's first major European title 16:42 min Xabi Alonso to leave coaching gig at Real Sociedad