Hulk helps fire Mineiro into Copa Lib March 2, 2023 04:36 4:50 min Brazilian star Hulk was among the goals as Atletico Mineiro defeated Carabobo 3-1 to earn its spot in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Highlights Atletico Mineiro Football Copa Libertadores Hulk Carabobo