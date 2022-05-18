Flamengo cruises into the knockout rounds May 18, 2022 04:56 5:00 min Flamengo booked a spot in the knockout rounds of the Copa Libertadores with a 3-0 win over Chilean club Universidad Catolica. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Flamengo Football Copa Libertadores Universidad Catolica -Latest Videos 5:00 min Flamengo cruises into the knockout rounds 4:47 min 10-man Corinthians holds Boca in fiery Copa clash 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Bragantino v Estudiantes 2:56 min Copa Libertadores: Caracas v The Strongest 2:57 min Copa Libertadores: Penarol v Cerro Porteno 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Sporting Cristal v Talleres 11:04 min Samba the hero as Forest seals Wembley berth 0:37 min Laporta reveals staggering Mbappe wage demands 1:31 min Reds take Premier League title bid to last day 3:01 min Medvedev loses to Gasquet on return in Geneva