River Plate overcame the loss of 20 players due to COVID-19 to rally to a remarkable 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Independiente Santa Fe.

Reduced to a squad of just 11 - featuring injured midfielder Enzo Perez in goal - The Argentinian giant raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 6 minutes, before holding on for the next 84 as the Colombian visitor produced wave after wave of attack.

Santa Fe was able to pull one back midway through the second half, but River hung on to produce one of the most inspirational wins the tournament has witnessed.

Next up is a crucial match-up with Brazilian giant and Group D rival Fluminense, the winner of which will top the group.