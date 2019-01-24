Watch the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Copa Libertadores, South America’s premier club football tournament will be shown exclusively on beIN SPORTS in Australia in a four-year deal.

beIN SPORTS has also acquired the rights to the Copa Sudamerica and will broadcast all 262 matches across both competitions LIVE via beIN SPORTS & CONNECT.

Martin Aurenche, Vice President of Sports Content of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “We are delighted to have secured the rights to the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana for the next four years across multiple territories. beIN SPORTS will broadcast these thrilling, passionate and historic tournaments, demonstrating our commitment to becoming the leading global sport and entertainment network.

“This new deal is particularly exciting for beIN SPORTS subscribers in the USA and Canada, who will be able to watch some of the future stars of global football during midweek prime time viewing hours.

“For our subscribers in the Middle East and North Africa, and Australia and New Zealand, these rights will become the centre piece of our South American football coverage.”