Grealish suffers Wembley defeat with City

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as his late penalty gave Leicester City the victory over a Manchester City side that has been widely tipped to waltz away with another Premier League title in 2021-2022 thanks to the addition of Grealish from Aston Villa, among others.

But it wasn't to be in this clash as former City striker Iheanacho, who departed Manchester four years ago, settled a generally lacklustre curtain-raiser to the new domestic top-flight season at Wembley.

Iheanacho came off the bench in the 79th minute and was brought down by Nathan Ake in the closing minutes.

The Nigerian international, who scored 19 goals for the Foxes last term, calmly slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Zack Steffen from 12 yards out to give the FA Cup winner the spoils.