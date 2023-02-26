MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Casemiro's opener came somewhat against the run of play as United started slowly, but the Red Devils assumed control before the break as Marcus Rashford's shot deflected in off the unfortunate Sven Botman.

Newcastle faded after a positive start as United kept it at arm's length, ensuring there was to be no end to the Magpies' 68-year wait for a domestic trophy.

For United, a first trophy since 2017 validates Ten Hag's impact at Old Trafford, and with his outfit still competing in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup, there could be more to come.

David de Gea was tested at his near post by Allan Saint-Maximin as Newcastle started brightly, but United soon took charge with two goals in the space of six minutes.

The first came when Casemiro nodded Luke Shaw's free-kick into the bottom-right corner after 33 minutes, with a video assistant (VAR) check adjudging the Brazilian to have remained onside.

There was a hint of fortune about United's second as Rashford took Wout Weghorst's pass in his stride and saw a shot deflect off Botman, only for the ball to spin beyond stand-in Magpies goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius prevented further damage with a flying save from Weghorst's strike before the break, when Newcastle introduced club-record signing Alexander Isak in search of a response.

Joelinton saw efforts blocked by Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Newcastle threw men forward, before De Gea palmed away a dangerous cut-back from Kieran Trippier.

United went close to a third as first Rashford and then Bruno Fernandes forced Karius into smart stops, but it mattered little as the Red Devils stood firm.

Ten Hag's revival of United's fortunes has been nothing short of spectacular, but the importance of capping their impressive displays with a piece of major silverware was not lost on anyone at Old Trafford.

United had not won a trophy since claiming a League Cup and UEFA Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017. Having passed a stern test on Monday (AEDT), the Red Devils will hope they can at least replicate the achievements of that season with three trophies still to play for.

United will bid to seal an FA Cup quarter-final place when it hosts West Ham United on Thursday (AEDT). Newcastle, meanwhile, must turn its attentions back to the Premier League when it visits Manchester City at the weekend.