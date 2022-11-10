Traore stunner lifts Wolves past Leeds November 10, 2022 07:02 3:09 min Boubacar Traore's stunning strike was the difference as Wolves defeated Leeds United 1-0 to advance to the Round of 16 in the Carabao Cup. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Carabao Cup Boubacar Traore -Latest Videos 3:09 min Traore stunner lifts Wolves past Leeds 0:40 min Guardiola hails 'magnificent' Grealish 3:39 min Celtic edges Motherwell to go seven points clear 0:44 min Simeone challenges Atletico to turn season around 6:58 min Kelleher saves laboured Reds with shootout heroics 6:54 min Man City sends Chelsea packing in Carabao Cup 4:13 min Inter hits helpless Bologna for six go fourth 6:58 min Carabao Cup: Liverpool v Derby County 6:54 min Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Chelsea 4:05 min Lodi and Lingard fire as Forest dumps Spurs out