The Hammers eliminated Manchester United and holder Manchester City to reach this stage, but they came off second best in an entertaining quarter-final tie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura scored either side of Jarrod Bowen's equaliser in a frantic five-minute spell to give Spurs a slender lead at the midway stage.

Antonio Conte's side kept its opponents at arm's length in a quieter, albeit equally tense second half to remain on course for back-to-back finals in this competition.

Spurs will meet another London rival in Chelsea in the last four after the Blues beat Brentford away from home 2-0 in their quarter-final tie.

West Ham shut out United and City in the previous two rounds but fell behind on Thursday (AEDT) when Bergwijn exchanged passes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and finished from close range.

Hugo Lloris twice denied Tomas Soucek as West Ham produced a strong response that saw them level matters through Bowen, who showed great footwork to find space and pick out the far corner after Eric Dier had given away possession.

That was a deserved goal for the visitors, but they were behind once again two minutes later as Bergwijn dribbled through the opposition defence and squared the ball for Lucas to convert from six yards.

Without COVID-positive forward Michail Antonio, the Hammers were relying on Bowen to lead the attack and the versatile forward would have been in again if not for Lloris's quick instincts to come off his line.

Spurs introduced Son Heung-min to partner Harry Kane in an attempt to kill off the contest, but had to survive a scare at the other end when the lively Soucek's cross looped up and hit the top of the crossbar in the closing moments.