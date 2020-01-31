With United leading 1-0, chasing a 3-1 first leg deficit, and on the attack with the match approaching the hour-mark, Lingard sends a clumsy pass into the patch of City's Kevin de Bruyne, who launches a counter-attack that ends with Raheem sterling flashing a shot over the cross bar.

Footage shows an enraged Solskjaer mouthing "one more of those and you're f#$%ing off".

Now the United manager has moved to quell talk of a rift, explaining his outburst was said in the 'heat of the moment'.