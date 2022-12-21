Slick Forest burns Blackburn in Carabao Cup December 21, 2022 21:54 5:03 min Jesse Lingard was among the goal scorers as Nottingham Forest booked its place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. WATCH: Rashford stunner fires Man United into quarters News Nottingham Forest Blackburn Rovers Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 6:00 min Celtic beats Livingston to restore nine-point lead 3:00 min Messi reportedly set to extend PSG deal 5:40 min Rashford refuses to dwell on World Cup heartbreak 5:40 min Rashford stunner fires Man United into quarters 6:13 min Charlton stuns Brighton in cup penalty shootout 5:40 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Burnley 5:03 min Slick Forest burns Blackburn in Carabao Cup 3:06 min Galtier lauds Mbappe's swift return to PSG 0:39 min Liverpool eyeing 'new start' after World Cup break 2:34 min Trippier 'delighted' with Southgate staying on