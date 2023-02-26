Two goals in six first-half minutes helped United end a six-year wait for a trophy in Monday's (AEDT) final, as Shaw's free-kick was nodded in by Casemiro before Marcus Rashford forced an own goal from Sven Botman.

Ten Hag is now the first United boss to deliver major silverware since Jose Mourinho, and the Dutchman's rejuvenated side remains in contention to win a further three competitions this season.

With crucial fixtures in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup on the horizon, Shaw called on United's current crop to leave their mark on the club's illustrious history.

"It feels amazing. We said before that we want to create our own history here with the new team and the new manager, and I think [this] was the start of it," he said.

"I think the connection now is easy to see, we feel the love from the fans and we hope they feel the same from us.

"We wanted to start with a trophy and this is just the beginning for us."

Fellow England international Rashford echoed Shaw's thoughts, calling for United to use Monday's win as inspiration in their hunt for further silverware.

"It's massive for us to be involved in these games, it's something that we've missed as a club," Rashford said. "To come all this way and go on and win it, it's a massive feeling.

"Hopefully it pushes us to keep going now. The hunger is to have more moments like this. I've been in finals where we've won and where we've lost, and when you win it's massive for the club.

"It's part of our history at the club and we want to keep adding to that. I'm buzzing with the result.

"We want to be involved in a lot of games and staying in competitions. If we want to win things we have to keep pushing and keep going for everything."

United benefitted from another outstanding midfield performance from Casemiro at Wembley, while he became just the third Brazilian to net in an Carabao Cup final with his header – after both Philippe Coutinho and Fernandinho did so in 2016.

Asked about Casemiro's impact, Rashford said: "He makes a huge difference with his leadership and experience in big games, it's huge for us.

"When he's on the pitch you feel that sense of security behind you. I'm buzzing for him, for his first trophy for the club."