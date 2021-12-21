WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The young striker continued his impressive record in the competition, with a trio of finishes to take his tally to 10 goals in nine appearances.

Nicolas Pepe was also on target in the 27th minute for Mikel Arteta's side, which secured its first appearance in the last four since 2017-2018, with the win capped off by a goal from teenager Charlie Patino on his first team debut.

The Gunners did concede their first goal of this season's Carabao Cup courtesy of a neat Nathan Broadhead finish, but the Black Cats had little more to enjoy as Arsenal took an increasingly firm grip on the tie as time went on.

With 43 places separating these sides in English football's hierarchy, Arsenal nearly broke the deadlock in the 12th minute; Nuno Tavares's attempted centre deflecting on to the crossbar off Elliot Embleton.

But the hosts took the lead five minutes later. Lee Burge could only parry Rob Holding's header from a Cedric corner, and Nketiah was on hand to scramble home the rebound.

Folarin Balogun went close before the Gunners doubled their advantage; Pepe playing a neat one-two with Cedric and his shot deflected in off Callum Doyle.

Sunderland responded well and halved the deficit after a quick counter-attack that culminated in Embleton releasing the in-form Broadhead, who neatly lifted over the advancing Bernd Leno for his fifth goal in four games.

However, Arsenal restored its two-goal buffer within four minutes of the restart, Nketiah producing tremendous movement to turn home Tavares's cross at the near post.

The striker completed his hat-trick in exquisite fashion nine minutes later, as he delightfully back-heeled Pepe's centre past a helpless Burge after Pepe had brilliantly nutmegged his marker.

Patino put the icing on the cake in stoppage-time when the youngster marked his senior debut with a neat first-time finish from Pepe's centre.