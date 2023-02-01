Manchester United v Nottingham Forest February 1, 2023 22:12 6:18 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Manchester United Nottingham Forest Football Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 6:49 min Galtier calms fears after Mbappe's injury blow 1:02 min Ten Hag hails substitutes in Carabao Cup win 2:21 min Focussed Bruno out to end United's trophy drought 6:18 min Shaw not celebrating yet as he eyes Cup glory 6:49 min Messi scores as PSG wins despite Mbappe injury 6:18 min Man United beats Forest to reach Carabao Cup final 3:46 min Enzo grateful after sealing record Chelsea move 6:18 min Carabao Cup: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest 6:49 min Ligue 1: Montpellier v PSG 6:49 min Mbappe in doubt for PSG's clash with Bayern