How the Four semi-finalists got there:

Rashford stars for Red Devils

Marcus Rashford scored his fourth goal in five games as Manchester United netted three times in 10 second-half minutes to beat Colchester United 3-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Sterling sends Manchester City through

Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City battled to a 3-1 victory at Oxford United to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool kids crushed by Villa

Liverpool's youngest-ever team was no match for Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (AEDT), as Dean Smith's side ran out a comfortable 5-0 winner to book a place in the semi-finals.