Second-half strikes from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard gave the Premier League's bottom side victory, though nerves were heightened when Orel Mangala was sent off with 15 minutes remaining.

Spurs have made a habit of dramatic comebacks of late, and Antonio Conte named a strong side at the City Ground, including Harry Kane and only making four changes from the team defeated by Liverpool on Monday (AEDT).

But it could not rescue a result this time and have now lost consecutive matches ahead of meeting Leeds United in its final fixture before the FIFA World Cup.

A quiet first half saw Spurs debutant Fraser Forster called into action to deny Lingard on the rebound after a deflected clearance had struck the post, while at the other end Wayne Hennessey parried away a fierce effort from Matt Doherty.

Lingard stung the palms of Forster again with a shot from the edge of the box early in the second half, and just moments later the former Manchester United man found Lodi on the left, with the Brazil international cutting inside onto his right foot and bending an effort into the far corner.

It was 2-0 in the 57th minute when Forest struck on the counter down the right, with former Spurs man Serge Aurier putting in a cross for Sam Surridge to head back across goal, allowing Lingard to nod in his first goal for the club.

Kane made way on the hour for the returning Richarlison, but it made little difference as Forest claimed only its second victory in their last 12 games despite Mangala receiving a second yellow card for a foul on the Brazil World Cup star, who had a goal ruled out late on for offside.