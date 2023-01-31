Magpies academy graduate Longstaff scored twice for his boyhood club, a 2-1 winner at St James' Park, to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory and a first cup final appearance since 1999.

The midfielder had gone almost four years without finding the net on home soil, but ended his wait with two brilliantly taken goals to send Eddie Howe's side to Wembley, where it will play Manchester United or Nottingham Forest on 26 February.

Longstaff hopes there is plenty more to come for the Magpies, who are also third in the Premier League and well in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

"It's a special night for everyone from Newcastle," he said. "It's been such a long time since we've had a night like this. It's special and really emotional.

"It's amazing what can happen in a year. If you said 12 months ago that something like this could happen then people would laugh at you.

"We don't want to stop, we want to keep going and this is just the start."

Howe also saluted Longstaff after guiding Newcastle to its first Carabao Cup final since 1976, making it the largest gap between appearances for any side.

"[Longstaff] is pivotal. He's Newcastle through and through," Howe said. "I think he's an excellent player and adding goals will only improve other people's awareness of that. He's been great this season.

"I've always believed he's an excellent finisher and converting that to a game is difficult. I always believe if you get in the right areas, it will come together, and he did that today.

"It was an intense game. At 2-0, we were playing really well and their goal changed the dynamic. Part of our problem was the psychological aspect. Southampton had nothing to lose, and we were feeling the pressure.

"You want to be in finals of competitions to increase your status and make yourself more desirable for people to join. This is a club on the up."

Defender Dan Burn added: "It's hard to sum it up. I've never played in an atmosphere like that. Before the game, I was getting emotional and had to hold myself together.

"They were always going to come at us [in the] second half, but we stuck it out."