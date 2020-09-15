Jack Grealish provided a stunning goal and an assist as last season's runner-up, Aston Villa, kicked off its 2020-2021 campaign with a 3-1 win over League One club Burton Albion.

The home side took a shock lead in the second minute when Australia international Ryan Edwards teed up Colin Daniel, who rifled home from near the edge of the area.

That appeared to spark the Premier League club into action, Grealish playing a key role as Ollie Watkins netted his debut goal just after the half hour mark to level the scores.

The Villa captain, who the club announced before the match signed a five-year deal, fired the visitor in front with a well-timed volley from the edge of the area.

"Christian, Nassef, Wes and the manager all deserve huge credit for how they have transformed this club in the past two years." 👊@JackGrealish discusses his new deal! 💜#Grealish2025 pic.twitter.com/zOGvY4I0lh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 15, 2020

Keinan David put the icing on the result, slotting home a third in stoppage time.