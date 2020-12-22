Dasilva chuffed to fire Brentford into semis December 22, 2020 22:08 1:32 min Josh Dasilva spoke after scoring the winner that put his Brentford side into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time in its history, defeating Newcastle United in the process. Interviews Newcastle United Brentford Football Carabao Cup Josh Dasilva -Latest Videos 3:57 min Messi overtakes Pele as Barcelona cruises 3:57 min LaLiga: Real Valladolid v Barcelona 3:15 min Arteta remains defiant despite another heavy loss 2:30 min Mahrez praises Foden after City beats Arsenal 5:33 min Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Manchester City 4:10 min Serie A: Juventus v Fiorentina 5:33 min Manchester City compounds Arteta's misery 4:10 min Fiorentina humbles 10-man Juve to end unbeaten run 1:32 min Dasilva chuffed to fire Brentford into semis 2:22 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid