West Ham to play Spurs as Cup draw delivers

David Moyes's men beat City on penalties on Thursday (AEDT) to ensure the Premier League champion will not win the trophy for a fifth straight year, and now a London derby awaits them for a place in the last four.

ICYMI! Here's a recap of this morning's Carabao Cup draw LIVE on Soccer AM 👀 pic.twitter.com/acWTryk4RR — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 30, 2021

Tottenham reached this stage by eliminating Burnley by a single goal in their tie.

Three of the four ties will be played in the capital, with Arsenal drawn to face League One outfit Sunderland, the only EFL team left in the competition, and Brentford has been given a home game against Premier League leader and west-London rival Chelsea.

Sunderland knocked out Queens Park Rangers in a penalty shootout to reach the last eight, while Arsenal saw off Leeds United. Brentford was victorious at Stoke City, and Chelsea edged past Southampton on spot-kicks.

Liverpool's 2-0 win at Preston North End sets up Jurgen Klopp's team for a shot at Leicester City, with the Reds drawn at home for the tussle with Brendan Rodgers's team.

All ties are set to be played in the week commencing 20 December.

Liverpool is looking to win the competition for a fourth time in the 21st Century, and for a record ninth time in all. The Reds and Manchester City currently have the most titles in this competition, with eight apiece.

Leicester has won the League Cup on three previous occasions, most recently in 2000 when it beat another Merseyside club, Tranmere Rovers, in the last final to be played at the old Wembley Stadium, prior to its demolition and redevelopment.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw:

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester City