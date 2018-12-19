LaLiga
Spurs to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Tottenham and Chelsea will square off for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Manchester City faces Burton Albion in the other last-four tie.

A trio of Premier League clubs are left standing in the competition but at least one will be eliminated when Spurs - 2-0 winners at north London rival Arsenal in the quarter-finals - take on Maurizio Sarri's side, who edged Bournemouth 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham will host the first leg as they seek to avenge the 2015 final defeat they suffered at the hands of the Blues.

Holder City, meanwhile, will be confident of securing a return to Wembley after being drawn against League One outfit Burton, who progressed on Wednesday (AEDT) courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

The first legs will take place in the week commencing 8 January with the reverse fixtures held a fortnight later.

EFL Cup semi-final draw

Tottenham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burton Albion

