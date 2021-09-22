Nketiah flick rewards Arsenal as Dons lose out

WATCH the Carabao Cup LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Arsenal had won its prior two matches – against Norwich City and Burnley in the Premier League – by just a single goal and looked to be heading for another narrow victory as it struggled to add to Alexandre Lacazette's early penalty.

A late flurry consisted of a vital second from Emile Smith Rowe and Nketiah's gorgeous flick, however, and Mikel Arteta's men have some momentum to carry into Monday's (AEST) league derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Third-tier AFC Wimbledon was far from embarrassed, although it must have feared the worst having conceded inside 11 minutes.

Nesta Guinness-Walker's rash lunge on Gabriel Martinelli on the right side of the penalty area gave Lacazette an opportunity from 12 yards, which he dispatched by sending Nikola Tzanev the wrong way.

But that goal was Arsenal's only shot on target of the first half, even if Tzanev almost gifted them a second when he palmed a looping ball against his own crossbar following Cedric Soares's corner.

A fierce Thomas Partey shot was pushed away after the break, while Nuno Tavares could only direct a far-post header against the upright.

Arteta was forced to bring on Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka to put the game to bed, however, and the Arsenal number 10 found the breakthrough, prodding in after a scramble with Lacazette claiming the assist.

Nketiah's backheel took the game away from Wimbledon, before Saka twice came close to getting his own name on the scoresheet, whipping a first shot wide and finding Tzanev his match from the second.