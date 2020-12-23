Manchester derby highlights semi-final draw

WATCH the Carabao Cup semi-finals LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

City prevailed 3-2 on aggregate against its neighbour in the final four last season, winning 3-1 at Old Trafford, where this year's single-legged encounter will take place.

United and City are just the second pair of teams to meet in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons, after Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur faced off in the last four in both 2006-2007 and 2007-2008.

A 1-0 loss in the return was the second of three defeats suffered against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in 2019-2020, while the Manchester clubs played out a dour 0-0 draw in the Premier League earlier this month.

The other semi-final is an all-London affair, with Brentford eying Spurs as potentially its fifth Premier League scalp in the tournament.

Josh Dasilva scored the only goal on Wednesday (AEDT) to sink Newcastle United and book a trip to Spurs, after triumphs over Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham for Thomas Frank's men.

United was the last team to book its semi-final spot as late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial saw off Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (AEDT).

Solskjaer will aim to make it fourth-time lucky, having gone down to Chelsea and Sevilla in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League semi-finals respectively last season, compounding the City reverse of 11 months ago.

The holder brushed aside Arsenal 4-1 in a Wednesday (AEDT) quarter-final – Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte all on target at Emirates Stadium.

Spurs ensured the Brentford would be the only Championship representatives in the final four as Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Harry Kane scored to complete a 3-1 win at Stoke City.

Both one-off ties will be played in the week commencing 4 January (AEDT).

This week, the English Football League pushed the final back to 26 April (AEDT), in the hope of being able to welcome fans to Wembley as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the UK.