The Premier League side is heading to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (AEDT) for warm-weather training in preparation for the resumption of domestic football at the end of the month, after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Diaz – who has four goals and two assists in 12 games for Liverpool this season – has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on 9 October, but the Colombian attacker is expected to be fit to take part in team training during the trip.

Fellow injured team-mates Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are also included in the travelling party, though the latter two are not thought to be close to returning and will simply just be given a change of scenery in their rehabilitation.

Liverpool will play friendlies against Lyon and Milan while out in Dubai, before returning to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on 22 December.

With the Merseyside club only having seven players at the World Cup, manager Klopp has been able to take a strong squad, which also includes Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino.

Darwin Nunez – eliminated in the group stage with Uruguay – will join up with the squad next week, with Dubai only a short flight from Qatar.