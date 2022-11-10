Klopp 'committed' to Liverpool

The Reds beat Derby County on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round, but many of the questions after the match surrounded FSG's statement earlier in the week.

The Athletic reported FSG was "inviting offers" to sell the club, but the Boston-based company later clarified it was willing to "consider new shareholders" while remaining "fully committed" to Liverpool.

When quizzed on whether a potential sale may affect his managerial position, Klopp told reporters: "For me it means nothing.

"Whatever happens, I really like how we work together with our owners, but if that would change, I'm committed to the club.

"As far as I know, they're looking for investors and I thought actually that makes sense.

"We work really close together with FSG. It was and is a great relationship until now and it will not change and whatever happens we will see and we will deal with it."

Asked whether the statement had any impact on his team's build-up to the game with Derby, Klopp replied: "No impact at all.

"It didn't distract the preparation at all. The players didn't ask me but if the players want to ask me, I can tell them everything."

When the press conference turned to events on the pitch, Klopp was effusive in his praise for backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after his three shootout saves helped Liverpool see off League One Derby at Anfield.

Klopp made 11 changes from the weekend victory over Tottenham, and although Derby pushed his young side all the way to spot-kicks, Kelleher came up big to keep the holder's hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

Klopp was delighted for the 23 year-old after the match, saying: "We never hold him back, he is exceptional, absolutely exceptional.

"They were three really good penalties, they all go in the corner. He saved them anyway.

"He came back from holiday and was injured, it took a really long time to get him back to training and back to speed. But obviously he's ready now.

"He's a modern goalie, calm as you like, can play football and on top of that can catch balls and keep the ball out of the net in a really good manner. I'm over the moon for him."